Sunny with a High Near 77

Calm weather for most today with sunshine and mild temperatures, a few more clouds in the northeast. Critical fire weather possible in southern Wyoming Wednesday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 45. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night
Isolated showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light south southwest. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
