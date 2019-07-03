Another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially across northern and eastern Wyoming. Some storms may be strong to severe. Meanwhile, elevated fire conditions are expected across southern Wyoming.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Independence Day
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 83.