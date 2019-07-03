Sunny with a High Near 83

Another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially across northern and eastern Wyoming. Some storms may be strong to severe. Meanwhile, elevated fire conditions are expected across southern Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west southwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Independence Day

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

