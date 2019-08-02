Isolated late day and evening showers and thunderstorms today, mainly in and near the mountains. Many locations will see a sunny day. Expect slightly warmer temperatures for the weekend.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Saturday
Sunny through mid morning, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84.
Advertisement - Story continues below...