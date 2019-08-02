Sunny with a High Near 85

Isolated late day and evening showers and thunderstorms today, mainly in and near the mountains. Many locations will see a sunny day. Expect slightly warmer temperatures for the weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday

Sunny through mid morning, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light west wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday 

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday 

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 84.
