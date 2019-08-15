A weak cold front will slide south, on the east side of the Divide today. This weak system will help bring a few shower and thunderstorms across central and northern areas. Some storms in the east may be strong. Dry weather will continue across the south with near critical wild fire conditions.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
