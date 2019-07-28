Mostly clear skies today and tonight across the Cowboy State. A few thunderstorms may develop over the northern mountains in the afternoon. Elevated fire conditions in the southwest, with Rangeland Fire Danger for Lincoln and Sublette counties.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West wind 5 to 14 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.
Wednesday Night
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 85.
