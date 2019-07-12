Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are expected across northern Wyoming. Strong and gusty winds are expected near thunderstorms.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 87. Light southwest wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light south in the evening.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 88.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 86.