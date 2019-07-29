Sunny with a High Near 88

Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the west, spreading across central areas in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday will see elevated fire conditions return to the southwest.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday 

Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 86.
