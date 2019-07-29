Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the west, spreading across central areas in the afternoon and evening. Tuesday will see elevated fire conditions return to the southwest.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east after midnight.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Thursday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
