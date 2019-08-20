Warm and mostly sunny through the day. Increased clouds in the north will cool temps a bit. Isolated showers and thunderstorms over the northern mountains.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.