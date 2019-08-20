Warm and mostly sunny through the day. Increased clouds in the north will cool temps a bit. Isolated showers and thunderstorms over the northern mountains.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind around 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 87. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 83.
