Elevated fire weather with low humidity and breezy conditions across much of central and southern Wyoming. Otherwise, warm to hot with sunshine mixing with some clouds.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the evening.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.