Elevated fire weather with low humidity and breezy conditions across much of central and southern Wyoming. Otherwise, warm to hot with sunshine mixing with some clouds.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the evening.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 85. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Monday Sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.