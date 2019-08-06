Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.
Latest Bookings
COURTNEY, THOMAS DANIEL
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4816, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4816, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4816, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WAVEREK, EMILY MARIE
Age: 38
Address: RIVERSIDE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4813, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4813, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
KAUMO, RICHARD ANTHONY
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-05
Released: 2019-08-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4812, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
