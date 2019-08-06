Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

COURTNEY, THOMAS DANIEL

Age: 29 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-05 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4816, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4816, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4816, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

WAVEREK, EMILY MARIE

Age: 38 
Address: RIVERSIDE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-08-05 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4813, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4813, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

KAUMO, RICHARD ANTHONY

Age: 34 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-05 
Released: 2019-08-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4812, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

