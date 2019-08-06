Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for August 6

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

COURTNEY, THOMAS DANIEL

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4816, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4816, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4816, SURETY OR CASH, $730, Court: RS Municipal Court

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WAVEREK, EMILY MARIE

Age: 38

Address: RIVERSIDE, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-08-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4813, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4813, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court



KAUMO, RICHARD ANTHONY

Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-08-05

Released: 2019-08-05

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4812, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: