Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DECKER, DYLAN CHASE

Age: 28

Address: WORLAND, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-15

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5725, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2020-01-15

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #5724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT



CARRIBOU, CLAYTON LESLIE

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-15

Scheduled Release: 2020-01-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5723, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



