Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 16

Latest Bookings
DECKER, DYLAN CHASE
Age: 28
Address: WORLAND, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5725, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2020-01-15
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT
CARRIBOU, CLAYTON LESLIE
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-15
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5723, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
