Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 16

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

DECKER, DYLAN CHASE

Age: 28 
Address: WORLAND, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-15 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5725, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN

Age: 29 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION 
Booking Date: 2020-01-15 
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

CARRIBOU, CLAYTON LESLIE

Age: 40 
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY 
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL 
Booking Date: 2020-01-15 
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-22 
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5723, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

