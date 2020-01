Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 8.

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

MORRISON, JARROD SCOTT

Age: 43

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-01-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5690, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5691, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Container in Moving Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #5691, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KUNKLE, JOSEPH DANIEL

Age: 35 Address: CODY, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-07 Arresting Agency: SCSOCharges:

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5687, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



LARSON, COREY ALAN

Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2020-01-07

Released: 2020-01-07

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5688, CASH, $120, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5689, CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court



