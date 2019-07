Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for July 2

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WHALLON, MYRANDA LYNN

Age: 26

Address: PORTLAND, OR

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4604, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Burglary From Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #4604, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4604, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VAZQUEZ, EDUARDO FRANISCO

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-07-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4603, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4603, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



