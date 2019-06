Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for June 30

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

KRONFUSS, KADEN EDWARD

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug, 3 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4596, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FLORES, RAYMOND ANTHONY

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4594, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



JOHNSON, JACQUELINE LOUISE

Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4595, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VANDENBURG, NICHOLAS SCOTT

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-06-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Reckless Driving (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4592, CASH, $650, Court: RS Municipal Court



KRAFT, ASHLEY DANIELLE

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-06-29

Released: 2019-06-29

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4591, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court



ANDERSON, ZAYN ALAN

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-06-29

Released: 2019-06-29

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4593, SURETY OR CASH, $1260, Court: RS Municipal Court



CARLSON, JANAIL MARIE

Age: 34

Address: GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Booking: 2019-06-29

Released: 2019-06-29

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4590, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BRIGHT, MACEY ME CHELLE

Age: 26

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-06-29

Released: 2019-06-29

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense

The Daily Arrest Report is brought to you by these sponsors: