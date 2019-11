Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 1

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

CAMPBELL, NATASHA NAOMI

Age: 29

Address: TWIN FALLS, ID

Booking: 2019-10-30

Released: 2019-11-01

Type: NWS HOLD

Arresting Agency: SCSO



MARCOS, DAMIAN ALEJANDRO

Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-10-31

Released: 2019-10-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5281, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5281, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



PIERCE, KYLE CHARLES

Age: 18

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-10-31

Released: 2019-10-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Simple Battery, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5282, SURETY OR CASH, $50, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAWKINS, JASON PATRICK

Age: 35

Address: HENDERSON, SC

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-11-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5286, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



NIELSEN, CLINTON PJ

Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5278, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5278, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5278, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HICKSON, KEVIN ALAN

Age: 24

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-30

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5280, SURETY OR CASH, $600, Court: GR Municipal Court



VESSELS, FAWN MARIE

Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-30

Scheduled Release: 2019-11-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5275, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Problem Dogs – Attacking or Chasing Animals – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5277, CASH, $120, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5275, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5275, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 2 counts (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5275, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Abandoning or Endangering Children – Endangering Child – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5275, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILSON, JAIME LYNNE

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5274, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BROWN, MATTHEW RAY

Age: 37

Address: GRANGER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Violation of Order of Protection (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5273, SURETY OR CASH, $12500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Simple Battery (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5273, SURETY OR CASH, $12500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5273, SURETY OR CASH, $12500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5285, SURETY OR CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAHEU, GARRETT WAYNE

Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #5271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Lighted Lamps and Illuminating Devices Status: PENDING, Bond: #5271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Emerging from Alley, Building, Private Road or Driveway Status: PENDING, Bond: #5271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #5271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5271, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Taking Controlled Substances or Liquor into Jails, Penal Inst. or Mental Hospitals (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5272, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Burglary, 2 counts (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5283, SURETY OR CASH, $250000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Theft – > $1000 (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5283, SURETY OR CASH, $250000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Possession of Burglar’s Tools (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5283, SURETY OR CASH, $250000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest, 2 counts (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5283, SURETY OR CASH, $250000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5283, SURETY OR CASH, $250000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5283, SURETY OR CASH, $250000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5283, SURETY OR CASH, $250000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5283, SURETY OR CASH, $250000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILLER, JOSEPH LEE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5270, CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCOTT, SARA KATHLEEN

Age: 43

Address: HENDERSON, NV

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5269, SURETY OR CASH, $20000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STEFFEY, KIRK ERWIN

Age: 41

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-10-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Remand to Custody Status: PENDING, Bond: #5268, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



