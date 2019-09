Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 10

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

WILLETT, CORNELIA RAE

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5036, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5036, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PAGE, MORGAN JE NAE

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5035, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NEWMAN, SUMMER LHEE

Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5034, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCATES, HOWARD LEE

Age: 48

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-09

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #5033, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court



MIKULA, OLEKSANDR MUZAFFAROVYCH

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-09-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5031, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MEANS, MARK ANTHONY

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-09-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #5032, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MILLER, JOSEPH LEE

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-09-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5030, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HERRERA, SHAWNEE MARIE

Age: 42

Address: KEMMERER, WY

Booking Type: NWS HOLD

Booking Date: 2019-09-09

Arresting Agency: NWS

MOUNT, MICHAEL BRANDON

Age: 30

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2019-09-09

Scheduled Release: 2019-10-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GRIFFITHS, ZACHARY COLTON

Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-09-09

Released: 2019-09-09

Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



