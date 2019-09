Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 4

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center.

Latest Bookings

WATTS, AUDRA RODRIGUEZ

Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-04

Arresting Agency: DCI

Charges:

Burglary Status: PENDING, Bond: #5008, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEE, VERNON FRANKLIN

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5007, SURETY OR CASH, $860, Court: RS Municipal Court



KRONE, ZACKARY K

Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2019-09-03

Scheduled Release: 2019-09-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SOUTHWARD, MARK ALEXANDER

Age: 59

Address: BAGGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5006, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



HOLMES, LAWRENCE TRENT

Age: 54

Address: N HOLLYWOOD, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5005, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court



FERNANDEZ, MITCHELL KENNETH

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2019-09-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5003, CASH, $170, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER DAVID

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-09-03

Released: 2019-09-03

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5001, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



