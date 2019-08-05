Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for August 6

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, August 6, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
Advertisement - Story continues below...
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- Public Hearing- Budget Amendment: Clerk of District Court
- 8:45 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 9:35 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:45 am – Annual renewal of Cooperative Agreement between Wyoming DFS Child Enforcement and SWCO Clerk of District Court
- 9:50 am – Approval of Tax Anticipation Loan Agreement for the Sweetwater Events Complex with Commerce Bank of Wyoming
- 9:55 am – FY 2020 UW Annual Contribution Agreements
- 10 am – FY 2020 Human Service Agreements
- 10:05 am – Amendment to upgrade iDoc4.5 to iDoc5 Market
- 10:15 am – Award the Yellowstone Road (CR #58) Reconstruction Project
- 10:20 am – Renewal of License Agreement for County Road #86 Exxon Plant Road
- 10:25 am – Renewal of License Agreement for County Road #68 Stauffer Picnic Grounds Road
- 10:30 am – BLM Right-of-Way Grant for a portion of Yellowstone Road CR #58
- 10:35 am – Approval to submit a FY 2020 Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Grant Application
- 10:40 am – Approval to submit an Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OOJDP) Grant Application
- 10:45 am – Approval of Amendments for the FY 2019 Air Services Enhancement Program (ASEP)
- 10:50 am – A report on the past, present, and future of horse racing in Sweetwater County
- 11:10 am – 2019 Mill Levy Approval
- 11:15 am – Idaho Power Bond Transaction
- 11:20 am – Discussion to move forward relative to County owned vacant facilities
- 11:40 am – Other
- Executive Session – Personnel
- Adjourn
Read the full agenda here.
Read the complete packet here.