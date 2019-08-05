Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for August 6

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, August 6, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

8:30 am – Call to Order

Public Hearing- Budget Amendment: Clerk of District Court

8:45 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:35 am – County Resident Concerns

9:45 am – Annual renewal of Cooperative Agreement between Wyoming DFS Child Enforcement and SWCO Clerk of District Court

9:50 am – Approval of Tax Anticipation Loan Agreement for the Sweetwater Events Complex with Commerce Bank of Wyoming

9:55 am – FY 2020 UW Annual Contribution Agreements

10 am – FY 2020 Human Service Agreements

10:05 am – Amendment to upgrade iDoc4.5 to iDoc5 Market

10:15 am – Award the Yellowstone Road (CR #58) Reconstruction Project

10:20 am – Renewal of License Agreement for County Road #86 Exxon Plant Road

10:25 am – Renewal of License Agreement for County Road #68 Stauffer Picnic Grounds Road

10:30 am – BLM Right-of-Way Grant for a portion of Yellowstone Road CR #58

10:35 am – Approval to submit a FY 2020 Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) Grant Application

10:40 am – Approval to submit an Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OOJDP) Grant Application

10:45 am – Approval of Amendments for the FY 2019 Air Services Enhancement Program (ASEP)

10:50 am – A report on the past, present, and future of horse racing in Sweetwater County

11:10 am – 2019 Mill Levy Approval

11:15 am – Idaho Power Bond Transaction

11:20 am – Discussion to move forward relative to County owned vacant facilities

11:40 am – Other

Executive Session – Personnel

Adjourn

Read the full agenda here.

Read the complete packet here.