Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for November 5

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, November 5, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.

Check out the agenda below.

Agenda

The main agenda is as follows:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

8:30 am – Call to Order

8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports

9:30 am – County Resident Concerns

9:40 am – County Enforcement Update

9:50 am – Lease Revenue Update

9:55 am – MOU between the City of Green River and SWCO for the placement of a sculpture on county property

10:00 am – Contract between EDA Architects, Inc. and SWCO for the Lagoon Road Combined Facility

10:05 am – Dermatology Agreement with the University of Utah

10:15 am – Castle Rock Ambulance Subsidy

10:30 am – West Hangar Renovation Funding Discussion

10:40 am – North Sweetwater Water & Sewer District request of inclusion of sponsorship for the 6th Penny

10:55 am – Sweetwater Events Complex 6th Penny Project Update

11:25 am – Approval of the FY 2019 State Homeland Security Grant Award Documents

11:30 am – Request to re-classify position in the Sheriff’s Office and staff

11:35 am – SWCO and the State of Wyoming Veteran Services Office Memorandum of Understanding discussion

11:45 am – Request approval of Voluntary Separation Plan Agreements signed by employees

Other

11:55 am – Executive Session – Personnel

Adjourn

Read the full agenda here.

Read the complete packet here.