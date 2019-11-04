Sweetwater County Commissioners Agenda for November 5

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, November 5, at 8:30 am at the Sweetwater County Courthouse Commissioners Chambers.
Check out the agenda below.
Agenda
The main agenda is as follows:
- 8:30 am – Call to Order
- 8:40 am- Commissioner Comments/Reports
- 9:30 am – County Resident Concerns
- 9:40 am – County Enforcement Update
- 9:50 am – Lease Revenue Update
- 9:55 am – MOU between the City of Green River and SWCO for the placement of a sculpture on county property
- 10:00 am – Contract between EDA Architects, Inc. and SWCO for the Lagoon Road Combined Facility
- 10:05 am – Dermatology Agreement with the University of Utah
- 10:15 am – Castle Rock Ambulance Subsidy
- 10:30 am – West Hangar Renovation Funding Discussion
- 10:40 am – North Sweetwater Water & Sewer District request of inclusion of sponsorship for the 6th Penny
- 10:55 am – Sweetwater Events Complex 6th Penny Project Update
- 11:25 am – Approval of the FY 2019 State Homeland Security Grant Award Documents
- 11:30 am – Request to re-classify position in the Sheriff’s Office and staff
- 11:35 am – SWCO and the State of Wyoming Veteran Services Office Memorandum of Understanding discussion
- 11:45 am – Request approval of Voluntary Separation Plan Agreements signed by employees
- Other
- 11:55 am – Executive Session – Personnel
- Adjourn
Read the full agenda here.
Read the complete packet here.