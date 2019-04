SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum extended summer hours are now in effect.​​

Located at 3 East Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, the museum will be open from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Saturday, and closed on Sundays and major holidays.​​ Museum admission is free.

For more information, go to www.sweetwatermuseum.org.