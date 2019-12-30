Sweetwater County Marriage License Report For December 23, 2019 to December 27, 2019

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between December 16 and December 20.

Kevin Leroy Maloney, 60, to Rene Irene James, 60, both of Rock Springs.

Jade Rodney Wertz, 21, to Haylie Elizabeth Domrique, 23, of Green River and Rock Springs respectively.

Neil Patrick Gilbert, 43, to Brandi Nicole Fenner, 24, both of Rock Springs.

Arica Leigh, 28, to Angela Marie Hevitt, 29, to both of Rock Springs.

Clayton Rudy Chesnovar, 33, to Elizabeth Grace Ferguson, 34, both of Farson.

Spencer Bartell Wright, 40, to Jessica Ray Keene, 40, both of Logan.

Eric Ray Thrasher, 20, to Kelly Ravenn Bowman, 17, both of Rock Springs.