SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between December 30, 2019 and January 3, 2020.

Charles Flavio Paiz, 20, to Savannah Jane Dimick, 20, both of Green River.

Christopher Michael Holcomb, 36, to Rosanna Gabrielle Starr Martinez, 21, both of Rock Springs.