Sweetwater County Marriage License Report July 29 to August 2

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between July 29 to August 2.

Randy Joe Calkins, 60, to Joan (Kindzierski) Williams, 51, both of Green River.

Andrew Walter Crouch, 25, to Megan Lee Lord, 22, both of Rock Springs.

Porter Harley Campbell, 18, to Megan Lee Anderson, 19, both of Rock Springs.

James Garrett Wilson, 23, to Sadie Rose Bishop, 22, both of Green River.

Jeremy Patrick Jenkins, 26, to Ashley Kaye Ochsner, 26, both of Rock Springs.

Jon Brian Tibbets, 52, to Lauguet Marie Sintek, 51, both of Green River.