Sweetwater County Marriage License Report September 9 to September 13

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses have been issued in Sweetwater County between September 9 to September 13.

Devin Miles McCollough, 31, to Katelynn Ann Laney, 24, both of Rock Springs.

Dusty Tyler Hackney, 24, to Anna Krystyn Robbins, 23, both of Rock Springs.

Trevor Ray Christensen, 42, to Erin Ann Lowther, 38, of Wyoming and Utah respectively.

Colin Scott McAlister II, 37, to Kimberlye Shandale Standish, 30, both of Rock Springs.

Carlos Manuel Rodriguez Hernandez, 28, to Sheanna Meriah Ulrich, 24, both of Rock Springs.

Jason D. Corzine, 43, to Jenna Marie Kennedy, 31, both of Green River.