SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between January 6 to January 10.

Alan Matthew Smock, 53, to Lynette Marie Thompson, 43, both of Green River.

Zachary Micah Boyd, 21, to Skye Marie Bingham, 22, both of Rock Springs.

Keegan Karr Mitchell, 24, to Jessie Michelle Neufer, 24, both of Green River