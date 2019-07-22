Sweetwater County Marriage Report For July 15 to July 19

We love to see your engagement and wedding announcements. Submit yours here!

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between July 15 and July 19.

Michael Lucas Ruiz, 27, to Ashlynn Nicole Nash, 24, both of Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Christopher Ryan Fife, 35, to Cassie Marie Nayler, 30, both of Rock Springs.

Dustin Carlos Aragon, 44, to Lisa Marie (Durrans) Rauert , 43, both of Rock Springs.

Jared Patrick James, 36, to Rebecca Lynn (Hanks) Faycosh, 36, both of Rock Springs.

Matthew Scott Muir, 32, to Mandi Lynn Johnson, 27, both of Rock Springs.