SWEETWATER COUNTY — The following marriage licenses were issued in Sweetwater County between November 11 and November 15.

Koalby Christopher Owens, 27, to Baylee Marie Morgan, 23, both of Green River.

Peter Richard Landis, 64, to Donna Michelle (Padgett) Pethtel, 59, both of Lyman.

Harry Holler, Jr., 78, to Elizabeth Anne (Ebersold) Downing, 73, both of Green River.