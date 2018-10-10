Sweetwater County Museum Celebrating Día de los Muertos

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Historical Museum and Edgar Romero, a Hispanic resident of Green River, partnered again to celebrate Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).



About Día de los Muertos

Día de los Muertos is a holiday for honoring the dead, which originated in Mexico but is now celebrated in many countries across North and Central America.

Celebrants create ofrendas (offerings) using items such as food, flowers, candles, photos and sugar skulls to welcome the spirits back home.

Although Día de los Muertos is celebrated from November 1-2, the museum’s ofrenda will be on display from October 13 through November 4.



Community Involvement

Members of the community have started helping the museum with the construction of the ofrenda.

Children participating in Spanish Story Time, a partnership between the Rock Springs Library and Sweetwater BOCES, made paper flowers for the ofrenda. Spanish Story Time is led by Mr. Harper and Yolanda Delgadillo.

In addition, bilingual students of Monroe Elementary’s ELL program will visit the museum’s ofrenda and make their own contributions to honor their deceased relatives as part of their interdisciplinary multicultural unit of study.

Through reading, writing, speaking, and listening activities students learn about: foreign languages; Latin American history; traditional foodways; cultural diversity; the importance of museums and art forms; and customs, celebrations, and holidays.

This year, the museum’s ofrenda will honor early Sweetwater County settlers and residents, and celebrate the importance of their contributions to our community.

“We are very excited to work with Edgar again to build another ofrenda.” Amanda Benson, Curator of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, said about this year’s event. “It’s amazing to have the community involved and we are thankful for their help. This year’s ofrenda is going to be spectacular!”



The Community is Invited to Make an Offering

Anyone who would like to make an offering to deceased loved ones, friends, or celebrities may do so anytime during the museum’s business hours.

The offering can be as simple as a photo of your loved one or you may bring more elaborate items you have decorated for Día de los Muertos.

Please keep in mind that this is a public display and the Sweetwater County Historical Museum is not responsible for lost or stolen items.

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum is a component unit of Sweetwater County government, which exists to preserve and present the heritage of Sweetwater County. The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River.



For More Information

For information call (307) 872-6435 or contact us by email at info@sweetwatermuseum.org. Also, visit our website at www.sweetwatermuseum.org and see us on Facebook @SWCHM.