Sweetwater County School District #2 Fall Kindergarten Enrollment Now Open

Lindsay Malicoate
Sweetwater County School District #2 is now taking registration for Kindergarten this Fall.

If you have a child who will be five years old on or before September 15, 2019 and are planning to attend kindergarten this fall: please enroll your student on April 10th, 2019 at their home school.

Registration forms / boundary information is available at individual schools, Central Office & online at www.swcsd2.org.

*Enrollment paperwork must be signed by a legal parent/guardian

What to include with your registration paperwork:

  • Certified Birth Certificate (must be received prior to 8/21/19)
  • Immunization Record (must be received prior to 8/21/19)
  • Utility statement with proof of address

