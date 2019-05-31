Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism to Host Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Joint Travel and Tourism Board will be hosting the Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat (PWWR) in Rock Springs and Green River on September 13-15, 2019. Registration for the event will open June 10, 2019

at www.proudwyomingwoman.com and space is limited to the first 300 women to register.

“This event was created to recognize the 150th anniversary of Wyoming women’s suffrage and to reflect the pride that originated during the time of women’s suffrage, in 1869, that lives on today,” said Jenissa Meredith, Executive Director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism and creator of the PWWR. “In anticipation for the 2019 anniversary, the first PWWR was hosted in June 2018 and was featured in the New York Times, which was an extreme honor and a level of exposure that we have not seen

before.”

The Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat 2019 will include a kick off reception and check-in event on the evening of Friday, September 13 at the Bunning Hall Freight Station in award winning downtown Rock Springs. The participants will then be able to choose between four different offerings for the Saturday portion of the event including:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Fly-Fishing with guides from Trout Unlimited on the Green River in Seekskadee National Wildlife Refuge. Health and Wellness Day with local instructors and specialists at Bunning Park in Rock Springs. Trap Shooting and Dutch Oven Cooking demonstration and participation day at Let It Fly Hunt Club outside of Green River. Downtown Rock Springs Sip, Stroll and Sample event with a walking art tour featuring museums and murals in the historic district with food and drink samples along the route.

The retreat registration fee of $109 includes the Friday night reception, Saturday event option, Saturday night reception, Sunday morning brunch and transportation to and from all retreat components.

“We want participants to truly ‘retreat’ during this weekend. We want them to take advantage of the low event rate at the Holiday Inn, check-in to the hotel, drop their bags and submerge into what makes Wyoming so incredible,” said Meredith. “This is a wonderful opportunity for women to spend quality time with friends and family, get outside and unplug while reflecting on why they are Proud Wyoming Women.”

The women will enjoy a reception with drinks, appetizers and female focused vendors on the evening of Saturday, September 14 th at the event host hotel, the Holiday Inn in Rock Springs. Sunday, September 15 will conclude with a brunch at the Holiday Inn as well and will feature guest speaker U.S. Representative Liz Cheney. This retreat will draw participants from around the state and region and provide an excellent opportunity to gain valuable exposure for the tourism assets and attractions in Sweetwater County.

Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism would like to thank the following partners for volunteering or donating their services and skills to help make this event possible: the Holiday Inn of Rock Springs, Soul Studio, Soul Growth, Iron Cowboy Crossfit, Trout Unlimited, Seedskadee National Wildlife Refuge, Let It Fly Hunt Club, Wild Sage Market, Backwards Distilling Company, Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Green River Chamber of Commerce, and Rock Springs and Green River Main Street/URA.

For more information please call (307) 382-2538 or visit www.proudwyomingwoman.com