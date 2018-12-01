Sweetwater Snowpokes and ATV Club Host Vintage Snowmobile Show

ROCK SPRINGS — Pockets of conversations and excitement filled the room during Saturday’s Vintage Snowmobile Show hosted by the Sweetwater Snowpokes and ATV Club.

Club members, snowmobilers and the community were invited to gaze upon the array of vintage snowmobiles collected throughout Sweetwater County. Among the oldest snowmobile in the collection dates back to 1946-48.

The show awards are based upon the people’s choice. Spectators were allowed to submit a ticket for their favorite snowmobile. The snowmobiles that have the most tickets at the end of the day would get the various awards.

More Than Just a Club

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Peter Liebee, owner of Rocky Mountain Powersports, is one of the active members of the club which was founded in 1972. Liebee recalls that he first fell in love with snowmobiling when he was a child, riding with his family. He has been hooked ever since.

According to Liebee, vintage snowmobiles are the popular item in the industry. “Vintage is gaining popularity. The snowmobile industry in general has been falling off for a lot of years, but the vintage snowmobiles are going crazy. It’s kind of the segment that’s going in the industry,” Liebee said.

While vintage snowmobiles may attract attention, Liebee said that the club is much more than just a social gathering.

“It’s not just a social thing,” Liebee said. “What we’re doing is we work together with the Forest Service. We’ve come up with some volunteer agreements. They allow us to do trail maintenance and in return they’ll leave the trails open.”

Happening Now

The show is scheduled to end at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 1. Those attending the 2018 Rock Springs Lighted Holiday Parade can stop by the Bunning Train Depot Building to check out the vintage snowmobiles and grab hot chocolate.