SweetwaterNOW Instagram Photo Contest

☀️ Do you have the summer-time feeling?

In honor of the warm-ish weather, we are holding a photo contest on Instagram 𝗡𝗢𝗪-𝗝𝗨𝗟𝗬 𝟯! We want to see your photos of summertime in Sweetwater County and surrounding areas. Let’s be honest, you shouldn’t have a problem snapping a beautiful summer photo in these parts…

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO DO ⬇️

1. Follow @sweetwaternow on Instagram.

2. Post your best photos to your profile that capture that summertime feeling by and use the hashtag #SweetwaterNOW.

3. Mention the photo contest in your caption.

4. Submit your photo by the morning of JULY 3.

[The winner will be announced at noon on July 3.]

It’s that simple. What are you waiting for?