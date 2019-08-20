Tannerite Fire Acreage Over 1,300 and 35% Contained

PINEDALE — The Tannerite Fire that has been burning in Sublette County since Saturday afternoon has reached more than 1,300 acres and is 35% contained as of around 11 a.m. today, according to the latest information from the Bridger-Teton National Forest Service.

Up-to-Date Information

Location: South of Pinedale, WY near Boulder Lake

Fire Start Date: August 17, 2019

Cause: Human-caused

Acres: 1340

Containment: 35%

Resources: 4 Engines, 3 Helicopters, 4 Hand Crews, 1 Water Tender, and miscellaneous overhead. 95 total personnel assigned to the fire.

Incident Command: Ziegler’s Western Wyoming Type 3 Incident Management Team

Closures: Burnt Lake road above the Boulder Lake Dam road, Timico trailhead

Evacuations: None

Current Situation: Containment lines held throughout the day on Monday but were threatened in a few spots by actively burning and spreading fire. Ron Steffens, Operations Section Chief, said, “We had significant success yesterday. The fine fuels are burning out, but many areas are still holding quite a bit of heat. Firefighters were able to work these areas and keep the fire from escaping control lines.”

According to Jon Ziegler, Incident Commander, the team is meeting the objectives that agency administrators established for the fire and there have been no injuries reported to date.

Sublette County Unified Fire (SCUF), a primarily volunteer fire organization, was the first initial attack resource on scene and has been actively engaged in fighting this fire since day one. These are dedicated members of the community who leave their jobs and families to respond to emergencies such as wildfires and other all-risk incidents when paged.

For Today’s Operations: Crews will continue to hold and secure containment lines and mop-up any residual heat that may threaten to spot or spread outside of the fire perimeter. Helicopters staged at the Pinedale Airport will be available to aid with bucket support or reconnaissance missions if needed.

Objectives: Ensure firefighter and public safety as well as protection of structures and private property.

Agencies in Unified Command: Sublette County Unified Fire, Sublette County Emergency Management, Sublette County Sherriff’s Office, State of Wyoming, High Desert District Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office, US Forest Service Bridger-Teton National Forest Pinedale Ranger District

For more information visit www.tetonfires.com or call the Pinedale Ranger District at 307-367-4326.