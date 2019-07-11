Tata Chemicals Continues Support for Low-Income Single Mother Families

ROCK SPRINGS– Tata Chemicals has awarded to Climb Wyoming a $35,000 grant to help single mothers and their families discover self-sufficiency in the Sweetwater Area. The grant will be used to fund programs that provide these women with professional job training and placement, along with life skills instruction and therapeutic support.

“Tata Chemicals has played an integral role in helping low-income single-mother families,” said Dr. Ray Fleming Dinneen, Climb founder and executive director. “We appreciate their generous support, which helps single-mother families in Rock Springs and Green River strive for a brighter future for themselves and their children.”

Climb ensures program graduates are trained and placed in high-quality jobs. The comprehensive program helps participants increase their income to sustainable wages, reduce dependence on government benefits, and learn the skills needed for successful relationships at home and at work.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The generous grant from Tata Chemicals helps Climb offer the program at no cost to eligible participants.

“Tata is pleased to support those in need,” said Scott Ellis, Managing Director, Tata Chemicals North America “Through our alliance with Climb Wyoming, we align with an exceptional organization that is building on a strong record of helping single mothers learn new skills and better their lives.”

About Tata Chemicals North America

Tata Chemicals North America (TCNA) is one of the world’s leading producers of soda ash. Located 20 miles west of Green River, TCNA employs over 500 people from the surrounding area. It is proud to support local programs with emphasis on children in need; single mothers; the elderly in need; and Veterans. TCNA also supports many area youth and social activities as part of its commitment to give back. For more information visit http://www.tatachemicals.com/Operations/North-America.

About Climb Wyoming

Celebrating over 30 years of working with single mothers to achieve self-sufficiency, Climb Wyoming is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is for low-income single mothers to discover self-sufficiency through career training and placement. Climb graduates consistently double their monthly income and decrease their reliance on public assistance programs, thanks to a comprehensive evidence-based program approach that includes job skills training, life skills and mental health services. At Climb, success isn’t just about getting a job – it’s about financial independence for struggling mothers and changing the generational cycle of poverty to provide families with a brighter future. For more information, please visit www.climbwyoming.org.