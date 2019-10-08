Temperatures Expected to Drop Significantly Wednesday

RIVERTON– The National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton is forecasting significant temperature drops across the region and state beginning late afternoon Wednesday and lasting through Friday.

If the weather follows the forecast, the area could see below normal and near record lows for this time of year this Thursday and Friday morning.The record low for October 10 is 14 degrees, set in 2009. The NWS is forecasting Thursday, October 10 to drop to 11 degrees this week.

The record low for October 11 was set in 1969 at 15 degrees. The NWS is predicting temperatures to reach as low as 10 degrees this Friday, October 11. The NWS is forecasting the weather to warm up a bit during the weekend.

NWS Photo

Sweetwater County is also expected to get under an inch of snow on Wednesday, while other regions across the state could see anywhere from four to 12 inches of snow.