Teton County Authorities Condemn Property After Discovering Dead Man and Grow Operation

JACKSON — The Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming DCI and Jackson Hole Fire Department Hazmat Team continue to investigate the death of 69-year-old Jeffery Archer, discovered in his Game Creek Subdivison home near Jackson on November 21.

Archer is believed to have died from natural causes. Authorities conducted a welfare search of his property when neighbors reported not seeing him for more than two weeks.

Responders also discovered six dead dogs at the scene upon subsequent searches, but that wasn’t all they found.

According to a press release from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend, when investigators re-examined the scene again last week they discovered a basement that was initially inaccessible from the rest of the house. The entrance to the basement was concealed behind a 6 foot tall pile of trash and debris.

After making entry, the investigators discovered a large indoor marijuana grow. There were over a hundred plants found, some cut down, some still in pots and grow beds. It appears the entire operation had been abandoned for well over a year, according to the release.

All of the plants were in an advanced state of decay, according to a press release from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office on November 30.

Due to the extreme health hazard presented by the condition of the home, investigators sealed the home and returned later on Friday with a haz-mat level response. All of the marijuana was collected and destroyed in the operation.

One dog was found alive at the scene and is currently recovering from hunger and dehydration, according to the Sheriff’s Office report.

The home as been condemned by the Teton County Health Department as a public health hazard.

As of this morning, authorities have been unable to locate Mr. Archer’s next of kin, according to Teton County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Todd Stanyon.