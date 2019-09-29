Part 4 of 4 – Supernatural Series

It can be argued that the Holy Spirit is the least understood body of the trinity. However, people filled with God (through the Holy Spirit) are Satan’s worst nightmare, so it is important that we come to know and follow Him. Even though the world often seems discouraging, those who follow Jesus through the Holy Spirit have great potential for positive change.

We are not here to wait for some divine rescue mission, or until we die to get our reward. Now is the time for Christ-followers to bring light, hope, and love!

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Ephesians 3:10-11 (NLT) God’s purpose in all this was to use the church to display his wisdom in its rich variety to all the unseen rulers and authorities in the heavenly places. 11 This was his eternal plan, which he carried out through Christ Jesus our Lord.

So, how does this work? How do we, the church, become victorious?

Going Back To Eden

Mankind was created to be in perfect relationship with God. (Father, Son, and Spirit). God placed two trees in the Garden of Eden; the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil (the forbidden tree) and the Tree of Life. These trees were a way for mankind to daily choose a relationship with God over independence. Adam and Eve chose to eat from the tree that was forbidden, changing the course of humanity.

The Tree of Life could aptly be named the Knowledge of God. Here’s why:

John 17:3 (NLT) And this is the way to have eternal life—to know you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ, the one you sent to earth.

Knowing God results in eternal life. Jesus is Life. You see, Adam and Eve chose themselves over God. Salvation is when we choose the Tree of Life (Knowledge of God) over the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil. Surrendering to Jesus results in Salvation which puts God on the Throne of your life and puts God’s Spirit into your heart. This is the path back to Eden and back to a relationship.

Was Jesus Divine, A Superhero, or A Man?

God Became A Man. Jesus could NOT have been God visiting earth, doing what man could not. Jesus was God, no doubt. BUT, He left His divine privilege in heaven. He was made human so that He too, could share in the experience of humanity.

Philippians 2:7-8 (NLT) Instead, he gave up his divine privileges; he took the humble position of a slave and was born as a human being. When he appeared in human form, 8 he humbled himself in obedience to God and died a criminal’s death on a cross.

But the Holy Spirit played a significant role in the last years of Jesus’s ministry. The miracles from Jesus’s time only occurred between His baptism and crucifixion. There were no childhood miracles. Why? Because at His baptism the Holy Spirit descended upon Jesus. John the Baptist said of Him:

John 3:34 (NLT) For he is sent by God. He speaks God’s words, for God gives him the Spirit without limit.

Jesus was God come to earth to live as a Man who was filled with God, specifically God’s Spirit. Otherwise, He lived a normal life for 30 years. We are to be like Jesus (a person filled with the Spirit of God!).

Romans 8:29 (NLT) For God knew his people in advance, and he chose them to become like his Son, so that his Son would be the firstborn among many brothers and sisters.

Jesus was not the last of His kind, and therefore not the only of His kind. This is why you are a new Creation. You are here to represent Jesus by being filled with God’s Spirit, as He was. Further, you are here to take on His mission and to destroy the works of the enemy.

The Greatest Threat to Darkness is You filled with God

This world needs Normal Christians, not Super Christians! Elijah was just a regular person, a simple man who God used as a mighty prophet. Elijah struck fear in the hearts of evil kings and queens. He stood down 400 prophets of Satan. He called down fire from heaven! And yet amazing things happened through his continued faith and prayer.

James 5:17 (NLT) Elijah was as human as we are, and yet when he prayed earnestly

A Christian Like You With God In You! What Spirit dwells in you if you are born again? Is it not the very Spirit of the Living God? There is nothing God cannot do in this world, and nothing is too difficult for Him to overcome. The same Holy Spirit who raised Christ from the dead can and will turn your weakness into strengths.

2 Corinthians 12:9 (NLT) Each time he said, “My grace is all you need. My power works best in weakness.” So now I am glad to boast about my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ can work through me.

What if you, and other Christ-followers like you, are the world’s long-awaited answer? By placing His Spirit within us, God has created the best strategy to fight against darkness. God’s purpose is to conform you to the image of Christ and this is done by following the Holy Spirit.