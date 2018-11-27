The Pony Express Saddles Up for the 17th Annual Christmas Card Ride

SWEETWATER COUNTY– The Sweetwater County Pony Express will hold its 17th annual Christmas card ride on Saturday, December 8.

The cards will be carried on horseback from the Green River Post Office to the Rock Springs Post Office.

All cards must have the correct postage and be ready to mail in order to be carried by the Pony Express. The cards will be placed in the Mochila after they have been stamped with the special Pony Express Stamp.

The Pony Express asks that all businesses please limit their cards to no more than 20.

Cards will be accepted at the Green River Post Office no later than Friday, December 7, at 5 pm.

The first riders will leave the Green River Post Office at 11 am. They will follow the old Highway to the Rock Springs Post Office. The riders plan to arrive at the Rock Springs Post Office between 2 pm and 2:30 pm.