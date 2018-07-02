This Fourth of July, Sweetwater County Law Enforcement is Here to Remind You: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

This Fourth of July, Sweetwater County Law Enforcement will be out in full force, stopping drunk drivers and targeting those who put lives in danger.
As you prepare to drive home from the festivities, keep in mind that even one drink can be one too many.
This Fourth of July, and every day, remember: Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.
“If you choose to head out to a Fourth of July party and make the terrible decision to drink and drive, don’t be mistaken—if you get caught, you will be arrested” said Noel Cooper, Executive Director with Injury Prevention Resources.
“This is deadly, irresponsible behavior, and we will be out in full force to put a stop to it wherever we can. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign means zero tolerance for drunk driving. There are plenty of safe ways for you to get home after drinking alcohol. We will accept no excuses.”
In Wyoming, it is illegal to drive with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher. If you kill someone while under the influence, you could be charged with aggravated vehicular homicide. Not only do you put your life and the lives of others at risk, but a DUI arrest means going to jail, losing your license, and paying steep financial costs.
“This Fourth of July, don’t risk losing your life or your independence by drinking and driving. Help make everyone’s holiday safer by driving sober,” said Noel Cooper, Executive Director with Injury Prevention Resources “Remember,” he warned, “there’s no excuse—Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
The Sweetwater County Law Enforcement recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
- Plan a safe way home before the fun begins.
- Designate a sober driver or call for a ride, taxi or rideshare.
- If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Law Enforcement.
- If you know people who are about to drive or ride after drinking, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
- Call the Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) hotline number at 1-800-442-9090 to report suspected drunk drivers.
For more information, contact:
Injury Prevention Resources
303 North Broadway Ave. Riverton, WY 82501
307-856-2821
www.IPRWyoming.org
