Tiger Football Tickets Now Available Before Friday

ROCK SPRINGS — In an effort to minimize long lines into Tiger Stadium prior to kickoff, Sweetwater County School District No. 1 is now offering pre-game ticket sales.

In anticipation of another great night of football this Friday, the district is offering pre-sale tickets at both the Central Administration Building and at Rock Springs High School.

Beginning tomorrow, residents can stop by either location during normal school hours and get your ticket.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

There will also be two cash boxes available at the west gate next to the big parking lot (one for season passes/senior citizens and one for nightly tickets) and one cash box available at the east entrance to help with minimize the congestion.

RSHS administration wants to thank everyone for attending the game last weekend and look forward to everyone attending this Friday night when the Tigers host Cheyenne Central. Game time is 6 p.m. and ticket price are listed below.

Tiger Football Ticket Prices

Family Season pass =$50.00

Single season pass =$25.00

Adult single game pass =$3.00

Student single game pass = $2.00

Age 6 and under are free and 60 plus are free