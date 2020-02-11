Tigers Qualify Seven Swimmers for State

GREEN RIVER — The high school boy’s swimming and diving postseason has finally arrived. The Rock Springs Tigers competed in the 4A West Conference swim meet in Green River over the weekend. Rock Springs finished fourth in the team standings with 120 points and qualified seven swimmers for the state meet later this month.

Friday kicked off the preliminary rounds for all six 4A west conference teams. The top six from each event advanced into the championship finals while the following six were placed into the swimming consolation finals on Saturday.

In the finals on Saturday, senior captain Conley Searle lead the team with a fourth place finish in the 100 butterfly and an eighth place finish in the 200 freestyle. Freshman John Spicer also made championship finals in the 100 freestyle to finish sixth and won the consolation finals in the 200 freestyle. In addition, sophomore Kyler Maedche won the consolation finals in the 500 freestyle and freshman Carter McBurnett won the 200 IM consolation finals.

Congratulations to these seven swimmers who have qualified for the state meet:

Conley Searle, Senior – 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle

Talon Thomas, Junior – 50 Freestyle

Jeran Spicer, Junior – 500 Freestyle

Kyler Maedche, Sophmore – 500 Freestyle

Anden Asper, Sophmore – 50 Freestyle

John Spicer, Freshman – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle and 200 Freestyle

Carter McBurnett, Freshman – 200 IM and 100 Breaststroke

UP NEXT

Before the Tigers head to the state swim meet on February 21-22, Rock Springs will host the last chance swim meet on Thursday, February 13. The meet is scheduled to begin at 4:00 at the Rock Springs High School swimming pool.