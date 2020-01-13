Tigers Qualify Two Swimmers for State in Evanston Meet

EVANSTON — The Rock Springs High School Boys Swim team competed in Evanston over the weekend. Out of the six teams present at the meet, the Tigers finished in third place with 209 points.

Two members of the swim team qualified for the state meet. Conley Searle, a senior and team captain, led the way as he qualified for state in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:02.11. Anden Asper was the second to qualify for the Tigers with a time of 24.04 in the 50 yard freestyle.

Rock Springs will be in Cheyenne this weekend for the next meet on their schedule.