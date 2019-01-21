Tigers Swim Team Competes in Lyman and Green River

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs High School boys swimming and diving team competed at the Lyman Invite on Friday, January 18, and then the Green River Invite on Friday, January 19.

The Tigers took second place in Lyman and third place in Green River.

Check out the Tigers’ results from both invites below.



Lyman Invite- Friday, January 18, 2019



200 Yard Medley Relay

5. RSHS A- Jeran Spicer, Talon Thomas, Anthony Erramouspe, Everett Whitman 1:59.90

12. RSHS B- Kyler Maedche, Sam Smith, Aiden Nauenburg, Quiten Gasaway 2:29.05

200 Yard Freestyle

5. Conley Searle 2:11.35

12. Evan Croff 2:24.69

14. Ryan Nate 2:29.91

20. Landon Atkinson 2:47.34

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

200 Yard Individual Medley

4. Jeran Spicer 2:33.89

6. Kyler Maedche 2:47.38

8. Sam Smith 2:53.06

12. Aiden Nauenburg 3:.16.12

50 Yard Freestyle

5. Talon Thomas 24.46

12. Everett Whitman 26.39

21. Darrien Sherwood 28.10

28. Quinten Gasaway 32.66

30. Porter Hansen 38.84

100 Yard Butterfly

2. Anthony Erramouspe 1:01.77

5. Conley Searle 1:06.55

12. Anden Asper 1:31.27

100 Yard Freestyle

7. Erral Asper 1:01.32

10. Darrien Sherwood 1:03.18

16. Everett Whitman 1:03.97

24. Quinten Gasaway 1:16.78

26. Porter Hansen 1:27.59

500 Yard Freestyle

1. Anthony Erramouspe 5:29.38

4. Jeran Spicer 6:04.27

9. Ryan Nate 6:50.03

200 Freestyle Relay

6. RSHS A- Everett Whitman, Anden Asper, Darrien Sherwood, Erral Asper 1:49.75

14. RSHS B- Sam Smith, Porter Hansen, Quinten Gasaway, Evan Croff 2:09.38

100 Yard Backstroke

7. Erral Asper 1:13.61

8. Kyler Maedche 1:13.89

14. Anden Asper 1:23.45

16. Aiden Nauenburg 1:26.45

100 Yard Breaststroke

6. Talon Thomas 1:17.72

12. Sam Smith 1:26.19

16. Evan Croff 1:29.56

21. Landon Atkinson 1:37.96

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

3. RSHS A- Anthony Erramouspe, Erral Asper, Conley Searle, Talon Thomas 3:53.58

4. RSHS B- Jeran Spicer, Darrien Sherwood, Anden Asper, Kyler Maedche 4:14.01



Team Scores

1. Green River High School 354

2. Rock Springs High School 199.5

3. Evanston High School 195

4. Sublette County Swimming 172

5. Lyman High School 141

6. Kemmerer High School 119.5

Rock Springs High School

sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Green River Invite- Saturday, January 19, 2019

200 Yard Medley Relay

3. RSHS A- Jeran Spicer, Talon Thomas, Anthony Erramouspe, Everett Whitman 1:56.75

10. RSHS B- Kyler Maedche, Sam Smith, Aiden Nauenburg, Quinten Gasaway 2:21.45

200 Yard Freestyle

7. Conley Searle 2:07.00

13. Evan Croff 2:20.15

19. Ryan Nate 2:28.87

25. Landon Atkinson 2:51.88

200 Yard Individual Medley

6. Jeran Spicer 2:28.25

11. Kyler Maedche 2:47.14

12. Sam Smith 2:50.87

16. Aiden Nauenburg 3:08.96

50 Yard Freestyle

4. Talon Thomas 25.25

5. Everett Whitman 25.97

16. Darrien Sherwood 28.42

22. Quinten Gasaway 32.80

24. Porter Hansen 34.70

100 Yard Butterfly

4. Anthony Erramouspe 1:02.84

9. Conley Searle 1:07.87

100 Yard Freestyle

10. Asper Erral 1:00.00

13. Everett Whitman 1:03.39

15. Darrien Sherwood 1:03.69

17. Anden Asper 1:04.11

22. Quinten Gasaway 1:16.26

23. Porter Hansen 1:19.23

500 Yard Freestyle

2. Anthony Erramouspe 5:28.95

4. Jeran Spicer 6:03.03

12. Ryan Nate 6:51.06

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

6. RSHS A- Everett Whitman, Anden Asper, Darrien Sherwood, Erral Asper 1:49.92

11. RSHS B- Sam Smith, Porter Hansen, Quinten Gasaway, Evan Croff 2:05.32

100 Yard Backstroke

5. Erral Asper 1:10.46

7. Kyler Maedche 1:12.77

11. Anden Asper 1:19.78

15. Aiden Nauenburg 1:23.53

100 Yard Breaststroke

11. Talon Thomas 1:17.72

12. Evan Croff 1:22.18

17. Sam Smith 1:26.22

21. Landon Atkinson 1:33.85

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

3. RSHS A- Anthony Erramouspe, Erral Asper, Conley Searle, Talon Thomas 3:50.86

7. RSHS B- Jeran Spicer, Darrien Sherwood, Anden Asper, Kyler Maedche 4:15.75



Team Scores

1. Green River High School 374

2. Evanston High School 197

3. Rock Springs High School 174

4. Lyman High School 167

5. Kemmerer High School 161

6. Sublette County 138



Up Next

The Tigers will face Evanston on the road in a dual on Wednesday, January 23. Then they will travel to Gillette this weekend to compete at the Campbell County invite on Friday and Saturday, January 25 and 26.