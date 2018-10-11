Trey Woods Leaving Wyoming Football Program

LARAMIE– University of Wyoming sophomore football student-athlete Trey Woods is leaving the Wyoming Football program. Head coach Craig Bohl confirmed Woods decision to leave the program on Thursday.

“We wish Trey (Woods) all the best in his future, and we appreciate his contributions to our football program over the past two seasons,” said Bohl.



About Trey Woods



2018

A sophomore from North Bend, Ore., Woods was moved to defensive end from running back this fall and had one sack in the season opener at New Mexico State. He did not play in any other games this season.



2017

As a freshman in 2017, Woods was Wyoming’s leading rusher with 493 yards on 124 carries. He averaged 3.5 yards per rush and 41.1 yards per game.

He had four catches for 74 yards on the season. Against Hawai’i, Woods rushed for a career-best 135 yards and recorded one touchdown. He also recorded a career-best 59 yard rush during that game.

High School Career

Woods was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 23 overall recruit in the state of Oregon for the 2017 recruiting class. He was a defensive back and running back for North Bend High School. Woods helped lead North Bend High School to the 2016 4A State Championship.

North Bend posted a perfect 11-0 record and a 5-0 conference mark to also capture the 4A Far West League Championship.

The Bulldogs entered the 4A State Playoffs as the No. 1 seed and proceeded to defeat LaGrande (69-13), Banks (40-7), Estacada (49-6) and Cottage Grove (35-21) in the state title game.

Woods was also recruited by Oregon State and Washington State.