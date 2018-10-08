UMWA Local #4893 Endorses Tim Kaumo for Rock Springs Mayor

In a letter we received from Les Mauch, State Compac Secretary for Local 4893, the UMWA announced their endorsement for Tim Kaumo, a candidate running for Mayor of Rock Springs, WY.

UMWA Local 4893 made this decision after hosting a debate between the two candidates on September 25, 2018. You can view that debate here.

The full letter can be read here:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Dear Tim Kaumo,

The Municipal Employees Union, UMWA L.U. 4893, is pleased to announce their endorsement of your candidacy for Mayor of Rock Springs, WY.

Your proven leadership and commitment, to the working families of the city of Rock Springs, is needed at this time. We trust that the concerns of our members and the citizens are a top priority for you.

L.U. 4893 stands ready to work with you in the next four years.

Sincerely,

Les Mauch

State Compac Secretary

L.U. 4893 Compac Chair”