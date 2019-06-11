UPDATE: Guzman Pleads Not Guilty to Four Counts in Bareback Saloon Shooting Incident

GREEN RIVER — Joaquin Leon Guzman, 33, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated assault and three counts of reckless endangering in Third District Court this afternoon stemming from an incident that occurred outside the Bareback Saloon in the early morning hours of April 18.

According to the Rock Springs Police Department report, Guzman was kicked out of the nightclub and around 1:30 a.m., then got in a vehicle and drove around to the front of the building where he alleged fired several rounds into a group of people.

Answering Judge Richard Lavery’s questions through interpreter Mireya Ocequera, Guzman said he was innocent of the four charges brought against him. If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of 13 years in prison and a $12,250 fine.

The aggravated assault charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. The reckless endangering counts carry a maximum sentence of one year for each offense and a $750 fine for each offense.

He is also not to have any contact with the three people who were allegedly shot at the night of the incident. Guzman earlier waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was immediately bound over to district court.

Judge Lavery has set the jury trial date for October 15, 2019 at 9 a.m. Lenny Kaumo, Guzman’s attorney, has also requested a pre-sentence investigation in the case.