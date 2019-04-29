UPDATE: RSPD Releases Official Statement on Sunday Shooting

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department has issued an official statement on the shooting that occurred early Sunday morning outside the Bareback Saloon.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. when officers from the Rock Springs Police Department responded to 729 Pilot Butte

for a report of shots fired.

“Through investigation it was found that 33-year old Joaquin Leon-Guzman, was kicked out of the club,” according to the department statement. “Joaquin then got into a vehicle and drove in front of the club. While driving by the main entrance, Joaquin fired several rounds from a firearm towards a group of people.”

The department went on to say that a 33-year old male was shot in the leg and suffered non-life threatening injuries that were treated at Memorial Hospital.

This incident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time. Leon-Guzman has been informally charged with three counts of reckless endangering in the use of a gun, and one count of aggravated assault and battery with cause or attempts to cause serious bodily injury.

Joaquin Leon-Guzman

Guzman awaits a preliminary hearing as prosecutors continue gathering and reviewing information about the incident. He is expected to be formally charged and a preliminary hearing date set tomorrow, according information provided by the Sweetwater County Circuit Court.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.