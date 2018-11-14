Update: Low Temperatures, Adverse Weather Conditions Result in Suspension of Meador Search

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Due to rapidly dropping temperatures and adverse fall conditions, local law enforcement has decided to suspend the search for 74-year-old Rock Springs resident Terry Meador at this time.

Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell convened a conference Tuesday morning with Sheriff’s Office command staff, County Search & Rescue, and Sweetwater County Emergency Management to review and evaluate the Meador case.

Meador, a retired Rock Springs teacher, was reported missing to the Rock Springs Police Department October 25 after he did not return from a solo hunting trip south of Rock Springs.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

His unoccupied vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet pickup, was found badly stuck approximately 2 3/4 miles north of the summit of Pine Mountain. He has not been seen since, nor has there then been any cell phone or financial resources activity connected with him.

Ground units, fixed-wing aircraft, and helicopter searches on and around Pine Mountain by county deputies, Sweetwater County Search & Rescue, and family members and friends on October 26th, 27th, and 28th were unsuccessful, and ground and fixed-wing aircraft searches on the 29th and 30th also produced negative results.

The Sheriff’s Office mounted a major search operation on November 3 to stay ahead of the weather, predicted to worsen over the following days.

All Hands on Deck

Participating were sheriff’s deputies, over 150 volunteers, canine teams, (including local teams and Capital City Canine Search & Rescue of Cheyenne), Sweetwater County Search & Rescue, a team from Tip Top Search & Rescue of Pinedale, and a helicopter provided by University of Utah Air Med.

Unfortunately, this search, too, proved unsuccessful.

All in all, well over 60 square miles have now been searched by teams on foot and on horseback, canine teams, people with ATVs, four-wheel-drives, drones, helicopters, and fixed-wing aircraft on and around Pine Mountain.

Structures Searched Yield No Results

All structures within the search areas have been checked. Lowell said low temperatures and adverse weather conditions have now compelled a suspension of official search-and-recovery operations.

“And while we realize that people may wish to conduct their own searches,” he went on to say, “winter conditions can make such efforts risky. If you do choose to search on your own, be properly equipped and, equally important, leave word where you will be and when you plan to return.”

Authorities continue to ask that anyone with information on the Meador case contact the Sheriff’s Office.