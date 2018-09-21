Update on the Roosevelt Fire for September 21

SUBLETTE COUNTY– The Roosevelt fire, located near Bondurant, Wyoming began burning Saturday, September 15th 2018.

As of this morning, September 21st, the fire has reportedly burned over 34,111 acres with 0% containment. The fire has claimed two primary residences and one secondary structure in the Hoback Ranches subdivision.

The fire has triggered evacuations for approximately 230 homes including the subdivisions of Upper Hoback, Thunder, Hoback Ranches and Jim Bridger Estates.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The morning of September 20th, the Rim Ranches and the Rim Station area were placed into the “SET” stage. The “SET” stage means you may be asked to evacuate at a moment’s notice, to be packed and ready to evacuate. When evacuations actually start that is known as the “GO” stage.

If the Rim Ranches and Rim Station area fall under the “GO” stage and evacuate, the number of homes in the evacuation will rise.

Forest fires are very dynamic and evolving situations. Therefore it remains unclear when residents of the evacuated areas will be allowed to return to their homes. Residents from the evacuated area will not be allowed to return to their homes for items or to check their homes until the evacuation has been lifted.

Plans are in place to facilitate reentry when Incident Management deems it safe to return. Additionally, if Rim Ranches and the Rim Station area are placed into the “GO” stage US Highway 189/191 will be likely be closed to public traffic for safety. As of this morning Highway 191 remains open between Pinedale and Jackson.

We have been receiving many offers for additional supplies, housing, and assistance from the community and want to thank everyone who has graciously offered assistance. A shelter will be opened and available for those evacuated, if needed. It will be managed by the Red Cross.

Updates can be found on the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Sublette County Emergency Management Facebook page, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6212/, and www.wyoroad.info.

A Fire information line has been created by the Type 2 Incident Management team in charge of the fire. The phone number for the Fire information line is 844-692-5341.

In addition we will share any information we receive from the Incident Management team on the progression of the fire