UPDATE: Roosevelt Fire Evacuation Zones Evaluated for Changes

SUBLETTE COUNTYY– At 7am this morning Evacuation zones for the Roosevelt Fire have been evaluated for the following changes.

Zone 6 was broken up into Zone 6, Zone 6.1 and Zone 6.2 for Hoback Ranches. Zone 6.1 The Western side of Hoback Ranches will go into Home owner Re-Entry this morning. Zone 6.2 is anticipated to go into “SET” as well later this week.

Zone 8 Jim Bridger Estates south to Merna, Horse Creek to Dry Beaver has been evaluated and changed to “SET” from “GO”. The “SET” stage means to have your items packed should an evacuation order need to be put back in place.